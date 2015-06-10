(Adds share, background)
June 10 Chipmaker Integrated Silicon Solutions
Inc, which rejected a bid from Cypress Semiconductor
Corp two days ago, reversed its decision on Wednesday and
said it had now agreed to Cypress's terms for the $643 million
deal to proceed.
Cypress raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon for a
second time in May, trumping bids by a Chinese consortium led by
Uphill Investment Co.
Integrated Silicon said on Monday the deal had fallen apart
because Cypress was not willing to take "all necessary actions"
to ensure antitrust clearance in the United States and Germany.
Cypress, it said, had only agreed to take "all reasonable
actions." Both companies have a large share of the U.S. and
German SRAM memory chip market.
Integrated Silicon said on Wednesday it had now agreed to
proceed with the deal on the basis of Cypress's commitment "to
use its reasonable best efforts and take all reasonable actions"
to win antitrust approvals.
This could include fully divesting Integrated Silicon's SRAM
business if required, Integrated Silicon said.
Integrated Silicon's shares were down slightly at $20.35 in
early trading, above Cypress's offer of $20.25 per share.
Cypress shares were up 5 pct at $13.22.
SRAM (static random access memory) chips are used in a wide
range of products, including automotive electronics, appliances
and toys. They are more expensive than DRAM chips, which are
mostly used in PCs, but are faster and require less power.
Integrated Silicon, which is based in Milpitas, California,
said failure to merge with Cypress, based in San Jose, on the
terms of the current Cypress offer would reasonably be
inconsistent with its fiduciary duties under Delaware Law.
However, the company said it was still open to a
counter-offer and gave Uphill four days to come up with one.
Integrated Silicon said it delayed a special meeting of
stockholders scheduled for June 12 until at least June 19.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)