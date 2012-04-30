EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 30 Analog chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc agreed to buy PLX Technology Inc for about $330 million in cash and stock.
The offer of $7 a share is at a premium of 72 percent to PLX's Friday closing price of $4.06. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.