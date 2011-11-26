BRIEF-Sonic Healthcare enters into hospital partnerships in U.S.
* Financial details of arrangements remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malaysian state investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd will list its unit, Integrated Healthcare Sdn Bhd, next year, Business Times newspaper reported on Saturday.
Khazanah owns 70 per cent of Integrated Healthcare, while the balance 30 per cent is held by Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd .
"God willing, the listing will be next year," Khazanah managing director Azman Mokhtar was quoted as saying by the paper.
Khazanah had said in April that it aimed to list Integrated Healthcare, which also owns Singapore's Parkway Holdings, within one to three years. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)
* Financial details of arrangements remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.
* Medicinova announces positive findings from completed trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine dependence presented at the 50th winter conference on brain research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: