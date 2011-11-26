KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malaysian state investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd will list its unit, Integrated Healthcare Sdn Bhd, next year, Business Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Khazanah owns 70 per cent of Integrated Healthcare, while the balance 30 per cent is held by Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd .

"God willing, the listing will be next year," Khazanah managing director Azman Mokhtar was quoted as saying by the paper.

Khazanah had said in April that it aimed to list Integrated Healthcare, which also owns Singapore's Parkway Holdings, within one to three years. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)