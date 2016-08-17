Aug 17 Broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers hired Tony Sandfrey to head the firm's environmental practice.

Sandfrey, who will be based in Atlanta, joins from Marsh USA, a unit of Marsh & McLennan, where he led the environmental practice in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

In a 17 year career, Sandfrey also worked at Aon Plc and American International Group Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)