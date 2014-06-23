BRIEF-Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
June 23 Wisconsin Energy Corp said it would buy Integrys Energy Group Inc in a deal valued at $9.1 billion to create a larger, more diverse Midwest electric and natural gas delivery company.
The combined company, which will be named WEC Energy Group Inc, will serve more than 4.3 million gas and electricity customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: