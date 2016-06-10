June 10 Apple Inc's next iPhone will use modems chips from Intel Corp, replacing those made by Qualcomm Inc in some versions of the new smartphone, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel's modem chips will be in iPhones used on AT&T Inc's U.S. network and some other versions of the smartphone for overseas markets, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/21cyhtJ)

However, iPhones sold in China will use Qualcomm chips, Bloomberg said.

Qualcomm's shares fell 1.5 percent on Friday, while Intel's stock was up 0.5 percent. Apple shares were down 0.7 percent in morning trading.

An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment on the story. Qualcomm and Apple were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)