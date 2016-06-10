BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 10 Apple Inc's next iPhone will use modems chips from Intel Corp, replacing those made by Qualcomm Inc in some versions of the new smartphone, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Intel's modem chips will be in iPhones used on AT&T Inc's U.S. network and some other versions of the smartphone for overseas markets, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/21cyhtJ)
However, iPhones sold in China will use Qualcomm chips, Bloomberg said.
Qualcomm's shares fell 1.5 percent on Friday, while Intel's stock was up 0.5 percent. Apple shares were down 0.7 percent in morning trading.
An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment on the story. Qualcomm and Apple were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Myokardia announces appointment of June Lee, M.D., as chief operating officer and radhika tripuraneni, M.D., as vice president, medical affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.