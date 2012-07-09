SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Intel Corp (INTC.O) and
ASML (ASML.AS) have struck an agreement under which the world's
top chipmaker will spend $4.1 billion to fund the European
company's research programs and buy an initial 10 percent stake
in ASML.
Under the agreement announced on Monday, Intel will pay 1.7
billion euros for an initial 10 percent slice ASML, and commits
to spend another 829 million euros on its research into
next-generation chipmaking technology.
Their pact also involves pre-orders of ASML chipmaking gear.
Intel said that its total spending as a result of their
agreement will come to about $4.1 billion.
