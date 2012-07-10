BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
TAIPEI, July 10 TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it has received a proposal from ASML, the world's largest supplier to chipmakers of machines, on co-investment and it is in the process of evaluating the proposal.
TSMC spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun said the proposal is an invitation to co-invest in exchange for some of ASML's shares. She did not elaborate further.
ASML's CEO said earlier in the day that the company was in talks with its three big customers about co-investment, including TSMC and Samsung Electronics about co-investment and he expected to announce additional customer investments in coming weeks.
Intel Corp announced on Thursday it would spend more than $4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and bankroll the Dutch company's research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG