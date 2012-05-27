BRIEF-ViewRay receives FDA 510(k) clearance for MRIdian Linac
* Total backlog of $133.2 million as of December 31, 2016, representing 23 signed sales contracts
May 27 Shares of computer chip maker Intel Corp could rise as much as 50 percent over the next two years as the company pushes into smart phones and other wireless mobile devices, according to a report in Barron's financial newspaper.
The growth in cloud computing -- the storage and transmission of remote data -- should also give Intel shares a boost as several major storage providers use Intel processors in their servers, the report in the May 28 edition of the weekly newspaper said.
Intel's new lower-power chips will grab a bigger share in smartphones in India, China, France, the U.K. and the United States over the next several months, the report said.
"Intel will be a formidable competitor in the smartphone and tablet markets shortly," Todd Lowenstein, a portfolio manager for HighMark Capital Management, is quoted as saying in the Barron's article, adding that has not yet been factored into the share price.
He has a 24-month price target of $38 to $40 on Intel shares. They closed at $25.74 on Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot; Editing by Derek Caney)
* Total backlog of $133.2 million as of December 31, 2016, representing 23 signed sales contracts
TORONTO/NEW YORK, Feb 27 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation in for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.