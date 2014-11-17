By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 17 Upcoming bracelets with
technology from Intel Corp and design cues from fashion
brand Opening Ceremony will connect the wearer with Facebook,
Google and Yelp via an AT&T data plan without having to carry a
smartphone.
Called My Intelligent Communication Accessory, or MICA, the
snakeskin bracelets are aimed at fashion-conscious women and are
an attempt by the two companies to stand out in a growing field
of often-clunky smartwatches and fitness brands that have yet to
catch on widely with consumers.
"We really approached this first and foremost about why
would a woman want to wear this everyday, and how can it be
incorporated into her wardrobe," Humberto Leon, creative
director at Opening Ceremony, said in a phone interview last
week.
As well as lapis stones, obsidian and an 18k gold coating,
the devices include a sapphire curved screen on the inside of
the wrist that displays text messages, calendar items and events
from Google and Facebook, and recommendations
of nearby restaurants and stores from Yelp.
After Intel was late to smartphones and tablets in recent
years, Chief Executive Brian Krzanich has been determined to
make sure the top chipmaker is at the forefront of future trends
in mobile computing.
Krzanich gave the green light for the chipmaker to develop
the bracelet with Opening Ceremony after his wife wore a
prototype for several days and liked it, he recently said.
Incoming alerts discreetly vibrate the bracelet instead of
making a noise. Its $495 price tag includes a two-year data plan
with AT&T, which means it does not rely on a smartphone
for connectivity, as do most smartwatches, the companies said in
a press release on Monday.
As well as working with Opening Ceremony, Intel in March
bought fitness bracelet maker Basis Science and it has teamed up
with watch retailer Fossil Group to develop other
wearable computing devices.
The bracelets, which Intel says have a battery life up to
two days, will be sold starting by early December through
Opening Ceremony and Barney's upscale department stores.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)