BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Intel Corp : * Media gm huggers confirms developing a television internet platform * Intel's huggers says over-the-top service will deliver live broadcasts, and
have catch-up and on-demand television * Intel's huggers says will sell intel's own device through retailers, direct
to consumer * Intel's huggers says will launch virtual tv service this year * Intel's huggers says working with content providers and confident will have
robust product * Intel's huggers says doesn't believe industry is ready for "a la carte"
service * Intel's huggers says set-top box will have camera to identify user for
personalized ads
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million