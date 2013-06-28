SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Intel Corp's top
executives said on Friday the microprocessor company would speed
up development and roll-out of its Atom chips for mobile
devices, as the computing world moves away from the traditional
personal computer.
The company is also being "cautious" on any Intel television
service, as it continues to look at the business model,
according to the company's new Chief Executive Officer Brian
Krzanich, who took up his post in May, and Intel President Renee
James, who spoke to a small group of reporters on Friday.
The world's biggest chipmaker dominates the PC industry but
has been slow to adapt its chips to be suitable for smartphones
and tablets.