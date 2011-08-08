SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 Intel's chief financial officer said he does not expect S&P's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt to hurt business at the top personal computer chipmaker this quarter, after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Monday.

"I don't think that the specifics of the debt downgrade of the U.S. changes the overall business trajectory that we've been seeing," Intel Corp (INTC.O) CFO Stacy Smith said in an interview with Reuters.

"The only forecast we put out there for the business level was Q3, and, yeah, nothing that's happened in the last week or so changes my view of Q3," he added, shortly after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Noel Randewich and Peter Henderson; Editing by Bernard Orr)