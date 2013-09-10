By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Intel is working
on a new line of ultra-small and ultra-low-power microchips for
wearable devices like smartwatches and bracelets, a bid by the
company to make sure it will be at the crest of the next big
technology wave after arriving late to the smartphone and tablet
revolution.
The new line of chips, called Intel Quark, will ship next
year and include an ingestible version aimed at biomedical uses,
Intel's president, Renee James, told reporters late on Monday.
The Quark chips will be five times smaller and 10 times more
power efficient than Intel's Atom chips for tablets and
smartphones, she said.
"We're very committed to not missing the next big thing,"
James said.
Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich and James spoke on
Tuesday at the company's annual developer conference in San
Francisco, their first major public appearance since their
promotion in May, when Paul Otellini stepped aside as chief
executive.
Krzanich said tablets made with Intel chips and priced at
less than $100 would be on store shelves in time for this year's
holiday season.
He was flanked by rows of Android and Windows 8 tablets,
many of them with attachable keyboards - an effort by Intel to
show conference attendees it has made progress in mobile.
Intel said the first chips made on its cutting-edge 14
nanometer technology would start production late this year and
be available in 2014, helping it extend its competitive lead in
manufacturing.
Intel's most advanced chips are currently made with 22
nanometer production technology, which is already more advanced
than production lines at Intel rivals like Samsung and TSMC.
The world's biggest chipmaker, Intel dominates the PC
industry, but it was slow to adapt its chips to be suitable for
smartphones and tablets.
CLUNKY BRACELET
Intel's focus on wearable computing - a trend that for many
Americans evokes images of Dick Tracy, the comic strip detective
who sported a two-way wrist radio - comes as Silicon Valley eyes
sophisticated computerized watches with touch-screens and other
high-tech features.
Technology companies see wearables as a growth opportunity
amid signs that explosive expansion in smartphones shipments
since Apple launched its first iPhone in 2007 is receding.
Last week, Samsung Electronics launched the
Galaxy Gear watch, and Qualcomm, an Intel rival,
launched the Toq smartwatch in a bid to showcase its technology
to potential manufacturers.
Krzanich showed off a prototype watch and clunky bracelet
made with the Quark chips.
"The idea is not to bring these to market but to come up
with devices that our partners can use to develop their own
products in this open ecosystem, he said.
A three-decade Intel veteran seen as the company's
manufacturing guru, Krzanich has said that under his leadership
Intel will give much more priority to its Atom line of mobile
chips. In the past, Intel's most cutting-edge manufacturing
resources were reserved for making powerful PC chips, with Atom
chips made on older production lines.
Processors based on technology from ARM and made by Qualcomm
and Samsung account for most of the mobile market.
Intel has shown some recent signs of improvement in mobile,
progress Krzanich is keen to build on. The company has promised
major performance improvements in its new Bay Trail chip for
tablets.
The Bay Trail chip is based on Intel's new Silvermont
architecture, which is the most extensive overhaul of its mobile
processors to date, with improved performance and lower power
consumption.
Also on Tuesday, Intel launched a new line of its brawny
Xeon chips for servers, a market it almost completely dominates.
The new server chips have up to 50 percent better performance
than previous versions and 45 percent more energy efficiency,
Intel said.
Intel recently began shipping a low-power line of data
center chips based on the Silvermont architecture, part of its
strategy to defend its territory from smaller chipmakers hoping
to use ARM technology widely used in smartphones to push into
the servers.