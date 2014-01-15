By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Chipmaker Intel Corp
is taking its long-running Intel Inside marketing
campaign into cloud computing in a bid to head off competition
from smaller rivals designing low-power chips for servers.
Intel said on Wednesday that providers of data-center
services would begin offering their customers details about the
Intel chips used to power their servers - helping those
customers make better buying decisions.
Intel controls nearly all of the server market and is
determined not to cede ground to Advanced Micro Devices
and other companies developing energy-efficient server chips
based on technology from Britain's ARM Holdings.
"Strengthening awareness of the quality, features and impact
of Intel technologies within (cloud providers') infrastructure
highlights the challenge competing vendors and architectures
will have," Intel marketing director Raejeanne Skillern said in
an interview.
The "Intel Cloud Technology" campaign expands on an
agreement last year with Amazon Web Services to provide the
specifications about the various kinds of Intel chips used in
services offered by AWS.
Last week, Qualcomm Inc's soon-to-be chief
executive, Steve Mollenkopf, said data centers presented an
opportunity for the smartphone chipmaker and hinted that the
company might develop components for low-power servers.
Rackspace, Virtustream and other data center service
providers have signed onto Intel's cloud marketing campaign, the
chipmaker said.