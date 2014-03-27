SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 Intel Corp said on Thursday it made a significant investment in Cloudera and will make the fast-growing startup its preferred distributor of software for crunching Big Data.

The top chipmaker said its equity investment in Cloudera makes it the company's single largest strategic shareholder. Intel also said the stake in Cloudera is the chipmaker's largest data center technology investment ever, although it did not disclose the size of the deal. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)