By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Intel Corp has set
up a business division aimed at making money out of a new
technology wave that can link up a host of electronic devices.
The Santa Clara, California chipmaker and other technology
companies are betting that what they call the 'Internet of
Things' - a trend toward connecting everything from bathroom
scales to skyscraper ventilation systems via the Internet - will
create massive demand for new electronics and software.
As Intel strives to make sure it's not caught off-guard by
future technology trends, its new 'Internet of Things Solutions
Group' will report directly to Chief Executive Brian Krzanich,
according to Doug Davis, the group's general manager.
"Krzanich is saying, 'I want a higher level of focus on this
to help us grow it and put the level of attention on it that it
deserves,'" Davis told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's biggest chipmaker, Intel dominates the personal
computer industry but was slow to adapt its chips to be suitable
for smartphones and tablets. A three-decade Intel manufacturing
veteran who took over as CEO in May, Krzanich has made
developing mobile chips a higher priority within Intel.
In September, Krzanich announced that Intel was working on a
new line of ultra-small and ultra-low-power microchips for
wearable devices like smartwatches and bracelets, along with an
ingestible version for biomedical uses.
The new solutions group combines an existing Intel business
focused on chips for commercial and industrial devices with
Intel's Wind River subsidiary, which sells software for
commercial and industrial devices.
"We're pulling together a couple of pieces that are already
doing well and we want to accelerate those efforts. This creates
a primary focus around 'Internet of Things,'" Davis said.