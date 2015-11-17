SYDNEY, Nov 17 (IFR) - Intel Corporation, rated
A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), has sparked plenty of excitement in
Australia ahead of tomorrow's fixed-income investor call for a
potential debut offering of Kangaroo bonds.
The US technology giant has only issued bonds in US dollars
previously, so to make Australia its first offshore port of call
would represent another coup for the Kangaroo market following
on from Apple's A$2.25 billion ($1.58 billion) blowout
three-tranche trade in August.
Given that all of Intel's US dollar bond issues have been
for $1 billion or more, expectations are centring on an
inaugural Kangaroo trade of at least A$1 billion to make it
worthwhile, according to a DCM banker not involved in the
transaction.
Apple's sale dwarfed all previous Australian dollar
offerings from non-financial companies, raising hopes for a
decisive broadening of Australia's underutilised fixed-income
market.
The previous largest corporate Australian dollar bond
offerings were two A$1 billion trades from local mining giant
BHP Billiton. Prior to Apple the biggest pure corporate Kangaroo
issuance was for A$500 million, although SABMiller, the
London-based global brewer, raised A$700 million from what was
technically a domestic five-year trade on July 31 this year,
issued through FBG Treasury (Aust).
Intel, which is a major Apple supplier, returned to its
domestic bond market for the first time since 2012 in the third
quarter of this year when it raised $8 billion to help fund its
$16.7 billion acquisition of Altera Corp agreed earlier in 2015.
On the buy side, the Australian dollar bond market is
dominated by banks and mining companies in the corporate space,
making investors very keen, as Apple confirmed, to get their
hands on rare, blue-chip technology paper, although pricing is
still all important.
Crucially, Apple priced in line with its US dollar curve and
just inside its euro curve while offering healthy pick-ups over
Australian comparables which persuaded domestic fund managers to
lap up 60% of its bonds.
Pricing is unlikely to be so compelling for Intel Kangaroo
bonds, however, given that the company's $1.75 billion 2.45
percent July 29 2020 bond swaps back below the current 108bp
BBSW/asset swaps clearing rate for new five-year senior
unsecured bonds issued by Australia's four higher-rated
(Aa2/AA-/AA-) major banks.
A leading Australian fund manager stressed that major banks
do not represent the lowest acceptable limit for new corporate
issuers, especially if they provide additional value in terms of
portfolio diversification.
"An Intel bond may not be a screaming buy in purely pricing
terms but it offers other portfolio advantages while we still
have to find out from the company why it is interested in
issuing Kangaroos as well as the level of any new issue premium
it may provide," he said.
A syndication manager pointed out that the market has become
more challenging since Apple visited Down Under. "Several
investors have become risk-averse in recent months and are now
only interested in the five-year segment and/or issues that
offer decent new issue concession to help contain downside
risk," he said.
Deutsche Bank, a joint lead manager with CBA and Goldman
Sachs for the Apple Kangaroo, is arranging tomorrow's investor
call with Westpac. The group call will be held at 11:30 Sydney
time (00:30 GMT) to be followed by one-on-one discussions.
California-based Intel Corporation is one of the world's
largest and highest valued semiconductor chip makers, based on
revenue.
