SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 When Intel Corp
said this month it would spend $300 million on increasing
diversity in its workforce, Silicon Valley lauded its plan to
improve the "pipeline" of candidates by helping more women and
minorities study computer science and engineering.
But focusing too hard on the pipeline, a frequent tactic of
technology firms seeking to change their workforce, will benefit
the chipmaker less than working on what happens inside Intel,
diversity advocates say.
Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich surprised a mostly
male crowd at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas by
unveiling a 2020 goal for Intel to employ more women and
minorities.
Diversity has become a major corporate issue in the United
States as companies look to improve their images and for ways to
boost productivity by tapping new groups of potential employees.
Intel's effort is one of the largest to date by cash spent.
Silicon Valley has a dismal track record employing those
groups, and Intel is no exception: just a quarter of its U.S.
employees in 2013 were women and 12 percent were Hispanic or
African American, it said. By comparison, about one-third of
bachelor degrees granted in computers and math go to women,
according to the National Science Foundation.
Krzanich described plans for educational initiatives, an
area where Intel already spends $100 million annually with an
undisclosed but small portion focusing on women and minorities.
He also broadly promised to improve hiring and retention.
A shortfall of women and minorities receiving
technology-oriented education is often seen as the leading
barrier to a diverse workforce in Silicon Valley.
An opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle said Intel's
plans "hinge on the available talent produced by a limited
educational pipeline." Prominent venture capitalist Paul Graham
told online publication the Information last year that the lack
of women technology entrepreneurs and programmers was a problem
"10 years upstream of us."
Diversity advocates say seizing on the supply issue can
obscure other causes.
"They are blaming the pipeline for their own faults," said
Vivek Wadhwa, author of "Innovating Women," noting that many
technology companies no longer consider degrees of any sort,
including computer science (CS), a requirement for employment.
"If male flunkies can join (tech companies), why do women
need to have CS degrees?" he asked. "This is an excuse."
He and others say technology companies should look inward,
working on making themselves attractive to qualified women and
minority candidates who avoid or abandon technology careers.
Of all science and engineering graduates, only about 31
percent of males and 15 percent of females work in related
occupations, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 17
percent of African Americans with science and engineering
degrees go on to work in related jobs.
To draw women and minorities, Intel should make managers
accountable to specific diversity goals and measure progress
through employee surveys, said Katherine Kimpel, a lawyer
specializing in discrimination at Sanford Heisler Kimpel LLP.
Intel CEO Krzanich said he would tie executive compensation
to hitting diversity targets. The company also plans to factor
diversity into year-end bonuses, a spokeswoman said.
Lori Nishiura Mackenzie, executive director of Stanford
University's Clayman Institute for Gender Research, said Intel
should spend the bulk of its cash on what she called "the frozen
middle" just below the top executives.
EBay has a workforce that is 42 percent female, compared
with around 30 percent for most technology companies. A
spokeswoman said women in leadership positions rose 30 percent
annually after eBay launched a gender initiative, including
mentorship of five women per senior executive, at the end of
2010.
Telle Whitney, chief executive officer of the Anita Borg
Institute, which focuses on women and technology, said that the
best return on investment is for companies to combat unconscious
bias: unintentional discrimination that comes out in words and
actions.
Many technology companies now offer managers training in
this area, including Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
.
Intel already has unconscious bias training and plans more,
the spokeswoman said.
Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, who runs a diversity consultancy
called 20-First, said Intel should focus on improving diversity
in its top three management layers, through steps such as
encouraging different departments to compete on goals. Intel
President Renee James is female, but the chipmaker has no
Hispanics or blacks at its highest levels.
Silicon Valley is still seen as a nerdy boys club that is
not interested in diversity, Wittenberg-Cox said. "Until that
image and mindset changes, the numbers will not follow."
