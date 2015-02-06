SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Chipmaker Intel Corp
said on Friday it promoted five top executives to
senior vice president and that their duties would remain largely
the same.
Robert Crooke, Douglas Davis, Doug Fisher, Steven Rodgers
and Joshua Walden were all promoted from corporate vice
president to senior vice president.
The promotions do not include significant changes in their
responsibilities, Intel spokeswoman Cara Walker said.
Shares of Intel, higher over the past year on recovering
demand for personal computers, were down 1.44 percent at $33.45
on Friday.
