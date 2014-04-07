By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 7
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Chipmaker Intel Corp
said on Monday it was adjusting its financial reporting
structure to better reflect its focus on two key areas: mobile
and the growing field of linking up electronic devices.
Beginning with its first-quarter report, due on April 15,
Intel said it will provide revenues from its recently created
Internet of Things Group, which focuses on the emerging trend of
connecting everything from bathroom scales to skyscraper
ventilation systems via the Internet, and a new Mobile and
Communications segment.
Revenue from Intel's phone and tablet chip businesses was
previously included under the Other Intel Architecture segment.
In addition, results from the gateway and set-top box
business will be included as part of the PC Client Group instead
of Other Intel Architecture, Intel said in a statement. The Data
Center segment will include communications infrastructure
results, which also previously were included under Other Intel
Architecture.
The Internet of Things Group, created late last year,
combined Intel's business focused on chips for commercial and
industrial devices with its Wind River subsidiary, which sells
software for commercial and industrial devices.
The PC Client Group, which accounts for the biggest chunk of
Intel's revenue, will now include results from the gateway and
set-top box business.
Intel's first-quarter report next week will include
retrospective results for the updated business segments.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)