By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 Intel Corp (INTC.O) and
Google Inc (GOOG.O) launched a development partnership on
Tuesday, the latest effort by the world's dominant maker of PC
microprocessors to break into the booming smartphone market.
The two companies will work together to optimize future
versions of Google's Android mobile software for Intel's "Atom"
processors, hoping to speed the development and time-to-market
of future Intel-powered smartphones.
The move could jump-start Intel's efforts to expand into
the market for mobile phones and touchscreen tablet devices at
a time when sales of PCs are slowing.
The first Android phones featuring Google chips should be
available in the first half of 2012, Intel executives said at
the company's annual developer conference in San Francisco on
Tuesday.
Intel is allying itself with one of the biggest players in
the mobile industry. In August, Google announced plans to
acquire mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility for $12.5
billion.
And Android software, which Google licenses free to
manufacturers, is currently the most popular smartphone
software, ahead of Apple's (AAPL.O) iOS as well as software by
Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Research in Motion RIM.TO.
While Intel is the world's No. 1 maker of PC
microprocessors, it has struggled to gain a foothold in the new
class of mobile gadgets such as smartphones and tablets.
Today's crop of smartphones, from the iPhone to devices
based on Android software, use chips from companies like Texas
Instruments TXN.N and Samsung (005930.KS) which in turn
license technology from ARM Holdings ARM.L.
Those chips are considered more power efficient than
Intel's -- a key factor for handheld, battery-powered devices.
STILL EARLY DAYS
But Intel Chief Executive Paul Otellini, speaking at the
conference, said the smartphone market is still in its early
stages.
"The smartphone business is not established in terms of the
ultimate shake-out of who's going to win and who is going to
lose," Otellini said during a chat with reporters following his
keynote speech.
"You saw what happened in terms of how fast Android took
share from Apple," he said. "So good products on good platforms
can really still make a big difference in this industry."
While Android technically already could support Intel
chips, the new partnership will make it much easier for a
manufacturer to bring an Intel-based Android phone to market.
Until now, it has been up to phone manufacturers to make
their Android phones compatible with Intel chips, whereas
future versions of the Android software will work with Intel
chips right out of the gate, and will be optimized to take
advantage of Intel's technology.
"It's really about Google saying that Intel is going to be
a first-class citizen in the Android ecosystem," said David
Kanter, an analyst with Real World Technologies.
But he added that Intel still needs to win over hardware
makers if it hopes to succeed in the smartphone
market.
Otellini also again highlighted his confidence in the new
"ultrabook" computing market during Tuesday's speech, saying
the lighter, sleeker laptops should hit store shelves starting
this holiday season.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang and
Steve Orlofsky)