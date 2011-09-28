(In story that ran on Sept. 13 Corrects to "Intel chips" from
"Google chips" in fourth paragraph)
* Aim is to quicken Intel's mobile efforts
* Early days yet to declare winners, losers
(Adds details from conference, experts' comments)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 Intel Corp (INTC.O) and
Google Inc (GOOG.O) launched a development partnership on Tuesday,
the latest effort by the world's dominant maker of PC
microprocessors to break into the booming smartphone market.
The two companies will work together to optimize future
versions of Google's Android mobile software for Intel's "Atom"
processors, hoping to speed the development and time-to-market of
future Intel-powered smartphones.
The move could jump-start Intel's efforts to expand into the
market for mobile phones and touchscreen tablet devices at a time
when sales of PCs are slowing.
The first Android phones featuring Intel chips should be
available in the first half of 2012, Intel executives said at the
company's annual developer conference in San Francisco on
Tuesday.
Intel is allying itself with one of the biggest players in the
mobile industry. In August, Google announced plans to acquire
mobile phone maker Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
And Android software, which Google licenses free to
manufacturers, is currently the most popular smartphone software,
ahead of Apple's (AAPL.O) iOS as well as software by Microsoft
(MSFT.O) and Research in Motion RIM.TO.
While Intel is the world's No. 1 maker of PC microprocessors,
it has struggled to gain a foothold in the new class of mobile
gadgets such as smartphones and tablets.
Today's crop of smartphones, from the iPhone to devices based
on Android software, use chips from companies like Texas
Instruments TXN.N and Samsung (005930.KS) which in turn license
technology from ARM Holdings ARM.L.
Those chips are considered more power efficient than Intel's
-- a key factor for handheld, battery-powered devices.
STILL EARLY DAYS
But Intel Chief Executive Paul Otellini, speaking at the
conference, said the smartphone market is still in its early
stages.
"The smartphone business is not established in terms of the
ultimate shakeout of who's going to win and who is going to lose,"
Otellini said during a chat with reporters following his keynote
speech.
"You saw what happened in terms of how fast Android took share
from Apple," he said. "So good products on good platforms can
really still make a big difference in this industry."
While Android technically already could support Intel chips,
the new partnership will make it much easier for a manufacturer to
bring an Intel-based Android phone to market.
Until now, it has been up to phone manufacturers to make their
Android phones compatible with Intel chips, whereas future
versions of the Android software will work with Intel chips right
out of the gate, and will be optimized to take advantage of
Intel's technology.
"It's really about Google saying that Intel is going to be a
first-class citizen in the Android ecosystem," said David Kanter,
an analyst with Real World Technologies.
But he added that Intel still needs to win over hardware
makers if it hopes to succeed in the smartphone market.
Otellini also again highlighted his confidence in the new
"ultrabook" computing market during Tuesday's speech, saying the
lighter, sleeker laptops should hit store shelves starting this
holiday season.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)