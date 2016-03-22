EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 21 Former Intel Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Andrew Grove died on Monday at age 79, the technology company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: