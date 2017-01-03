FRANKFURT Jan 3 Chip maker Intel has
sought approval to buy a stake in HERE, a digital mapping firm
controlled by Germany's carmakers Daimler, BMW
and Volkswagen, a filing to the German
cartel office showed.
HERE could not immediately be reached for comment. Intel
declined to comment. Germany's cartel office would not comment
on the size of the stake sought by Intel.
The filing dated Jan. 2 said Intel Corporation is seeking an
indirect stake in HERE International B.V.
In July, BMW teamed up with Intel and Mobileye to
develop self-driving cars by 2021.
(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab, Ilona Wissenbach, Matthias
Inverardi, Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger, editing by Louise
Heavens)