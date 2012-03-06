BRIEF-Mondelez sees free cash flow of about $2.8 bln in 2018 - CAGNY conference
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference
HANOVER, Germany, March 6 Chipmaker Intel expects its German sales volumes to rise more than 10 percent this year as it launches new energy-saving processors and as Microsoft launches a new version of its Windows computer operating system.
"That (launch of Windows 8) will lead to a demand boost among retail customers," the head of Intel's German business, Christian Lamprechter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lamprechter said he was also banking on demand for the new "Ultrabook" category of super-thin PCs, which will be equipped with Intel's new Ivy Bridge chip technology, designed to consume less energy.
Intel's sales volumes in Germany have grown 4-6 percent per annum in previous years. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference
* Robert Heisler Jr, Ted Kleisner and Ernest Novak Jr will conclude their service to board at co's annual meeting on May 16
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it added three directors to its board in an agreement with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.