By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Intel Corp's plan
this year to pay manufacturers to use its processors to make
tablets was boosting the chipmaker's market share, Chief
Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said on Tuesday, adding that he
hoped to avoid such a costly strategy with smartphones.
After falling behind rival chipmakers in mobile in recent
years, Krzanich set a goal for Intel's chips to be used in 40
million tablets in 2014, up from 10 million the previous year.
To reach it, Intel is paying manufacturers some of the
initial engineering cost of developing tablets using its chips,
hoping those companies will continue to use them for future
devices.
The vast majority of tablets are made with processors based
on rival technology from Britain's ARM Holdings Plc.
"We've made good progress getting into tablets," Krzanich
told reporters ahead of the annual Intel Developer Forum in San
Francisco. "We've gone from nothing to something where I
consider us a real tablet manufacturer."
Investors have pushed shares of Intel to decade highs, partly
on bets that the global slump in personal computer demand that
began with Apple Inc's introduction of the iPad four
years ago is hitting bottom.
Shares of Intel have surged about 35 percent so far this
year, far more than the Standard & Poor's 500's increase of 8
percent.
Intel would not say how much it was spending to coax tablet
makers into using its chips. But reflecting an ongoing struggle
to break into smartphones and tablets, the company's mobile and
communications group's second-quarter revenue fell 83 percent to
$51 million, and the unit had an operating loss of $1.12
billion.
Krzanich said he hoped to avoid using costly subsidies when
he sets a new goal for smartphone chip shipments for 2015.
Intel's upcoming Sofia smartphone chip includes a 3G version
for low-cost devices in developing countries like China as well
as a version with 4G for the United States.
"It's a product built for the right price point," Krzanich
said.
At Tuesday's event, Intel was expected to highlight its
determination to become a player in a growing wave of wearable
computing gadgets like smart watches and fitness trackers.
Intel has been working with design company Opening Ceremony
to launch a fashion bracelet with semiprecious gems,
communications features and wireless charging.
In March, Intel bought fitness bracelet maker Basis Science.
Last week it announced plans to work with fashion accessory
retailer Fossil Group to develop more wearable
computing devices.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)