SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Intel Corp said
Sean Maloney, the head of its Chinese operations and a one-time
contender for the CEO position, will retire in January and it
will not replace him.
Fifty-six year old Maloney was once seen as a likely
eventual successor to Chief Executive Paul Otellini, but he was
forced to take a leave of absence after suffering a stroke in
2010. After recovering and regaining his speech, he returned in
May 2011 to head up the chipmaker's operations in China.
Intel said in a statement on Wednesday it would not replace
Maloney, who began at Intel in 1982 and whose most recent title
was executive vice president and chairman of Intel China.
Instead, the chipmaker has established a group of executives
to oversee Intel's strategy in China, where it has 8,000
employees. China, including Hong Kong, contributed $8.1 billion
of Intel's revenues last year.