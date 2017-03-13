JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.

The companies will announce the deal later on Monday, TheMarker reported on its website. Mobileye is a leading manufacturer of software for autonomous vehicles.

Intel and Mobileye were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Luke Baker)