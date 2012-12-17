WASHINGTON Dec 17 Intel Corp. won an
appeal in a patent fight with Negotiated Data Solutions LLC
(N-Data) over ethernet patents that make it possible for
computers to easily talk to one another.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on
Monday that Intel did not infringe the patents because it had
licensed them from National Semiconductor Corp in 1976. National
had assigned the patents to Vertical Networks Inc in 1998, which
assigned them to N-Data.
Based on the licensing agreement, Intel won the case in a
Texas court on summary judgment. The appeals court agreed.
N-Data had also sued Dell Inc, which settled in
2009.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Intel Corp. v Negotiated Data Solutions, Inc., No.
2011-1448.