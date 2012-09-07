* Intel withdraws full-year forecast
* Cuts 3rd-qtr revenue view to $13.2 billion
* Shares down 3.4 pct
* Pulls back capital spending
By Noel Randewich and Nicola Leske
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Intel Corp cut
its third-quarter revenue estimate more than expected on Friday
due to a decline in demand for its chips as customers reduce
inventories and businesses buy fewer personal computers.
Intel also said it was scaling back capital spending as a
result of the business slowdown. Intel's stock fell 3.6 percent,
and shares of ASML and other companies that
make chip-manufacturing equipment also lost ground.
A revision of Intel targets had been anticipated by some
analysts after PC makers Hewlett Packard and Dell Inc
warned of slow demand last month, a development that
has been compounded by a shaky global economy and consumers
shifting toward tablets and smartphones.
But the 8 percent reduction in the top chipmaker's revenue
outlook was much more severe than expected. Intel also withdrew
its full-year forecast.
The scaled-back outlook comes just days ahead of a major
event where Intel will tout a new generation of processors that
consume less power, central to its strategy of reinvigorating a
stagnant PC industry.
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the size of the Intel
cut was surprising and was a worrying new sign that the company
is seeing weakness in PC sales to businesses and governments,
known as enterprise sales.
"They also have weakness in enterprise PCs in emerging
markets. In the last six to eight quarters, consumers have been
weak but the enterprise was strong. Now the enterprise is weak,"
Rasgon said.
WAITING FOR WINDOWS
Intel's warning comes at a time when PC makers should be
gearing up to build more computers than usual ahead of the
launch of Microsoft Corp's Windows Phone 8 operating
system.
Intel has been banking on the Windows 8 release in October
to help slow the trend of consumers buying smartphones and
tablets instead of personal computers.
Devices running Windows 8 and powered by Intel's latest
components will be a major draw when thousands of technology
professionals descend on the annual Intel Developer Forum in San
Francisco next week.
While a major Windows release normally boosts computer
sales, analysts believe it might not help as much this time.
At the forum, Intel is expected to show off a range of
Ultrabook laptops powered by recently launched Ivy Bridge
processors, as well as hybrid devices with screens that detach
from keyboards to be used as tablets.
Along with concerns about consumer demand being hurt by the
weak economy, manufacturers are reluctant to commit their
resources until they have a better idea of which kinds of new
devices will become hits with consumers.
"You're trying to decide are people going to buy ... a
tablet that slots into a keyboard, or are they going buy
traditional notebooks or ultrabooks," MKM Partners analyst
Daniel Berenbaum said.
"In the absence of knowing what to sell, there's a clear
reluctance to build any sort of further inventory."
POWER-EFFICIENT CHIPS
Intel's next-generation PC processor, codenamed Haswell,
will also be front and center at the forum, with executives
talking up improved power performance that will let future
laptops stay on longer without needing a recharge.
Haswell, due to appear in a crop of laptops released for
next year's holiday season, will improve on computing and
graphics features and is targeted to reduce electricity
consumption from 17 watts to 10 watts, according to Intel.
Intel said it now expects third-quarter revenue of $13.2
billion, plus or minus $300 million, down from its previous
forecast of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion.
Analysts on average expected $14.2 billion. The company is
due to report its third-quarter results in October.
Intel processors are used in 80 percent of the world's PCs,
but the Santa Clara, California, company has been slow to adapt
its chips for smartphones and tablets and now trails Qualcomm
Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which
design their chips using power-efficient technology licensed
from ARM Holdings Plc.
Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and others in the PC
industry have been hit by a shaky global economy and consumers
shifting toward tablets and smartphones.
Intel lowered its full-year revenue forecast in July, saying
consumer spending in Europe and the United States had been
weaker than it expected.
The company on Friday said full-year capital spending is
expected to fall short of its previous forecast of $12.1 billion
to $12.9 billion.
It expects gross margin of 62 percent for the third quarter,
plus or minus one percentage point, down from its previous
expectation of 63 percent, plus or minus a couple of percentage
points.
Intel shares were down 3.6 percent to $24.18 in midday
trading. AMD was off 4.6 percent at $3.49.
ASML's Nasdaq-traded shares fell 2 percent to $56.71, and
chip gear maker Applied Materials fell 1.05 percent to
$11.78.