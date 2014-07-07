By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 Intel Corp said
on Monday it would make chips for Panasonic for the
audio- and visual-equipment markets, the latest expansion of
Intel's contract manufacturing business in the face of slow
personal computer sales.
With Intel far behind rivals in making chips for smartphones
and tablets, the US chipmaker has said it wants to expand its
contract manufacturing business, which currently contributes
little to its overall revenue.
Intel will use its leading-edge 14 nanometer process
technology to make system-on-chips for Panasonic's System LSI
division for use in audio- visual-equipment markets, Intel said
in a news release.
Last year, Intel announced it would make programmable chips
on behalf of Altera, its largest publicly announced
contract manufacturing deal to date.
Chips made with Intel's leading-edge manufacturing
technology could give Panansonic a performance and
power-consumption lead over chips made other contract
manufacturers.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)