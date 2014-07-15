SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Intel Corp
posted second-quarter net income of $2.8 billion, or 55 cents a
share, compared with $2.0 billion, or 39 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter following tentative signs of improvement in
demand for personal computers.
Second-quarter revenue was $13.8 billion, compared with
$12.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, Intel said in a statement
on Tuesday. In June, Intel revised increased its second-quarter
revenue outlook to $13.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million,
citing stronger-than-expected demand for PCs used by businesses.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)