By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Intel Corp gave a
current-quarter revenue forecast above expectations and said the
supply chain was in good shape ahead of holiday season as demand
for personal computers recovered.
A global slump in personal computer demand that began with
Apple Inc's launch of the iPad four years ago has
stabilized in recent months, in part due to companies replacing
employees' older laptops.
Intel said in a statement on Tuesday that demand for its
chips was in good shape.
"The worldwide PC supply chain appears to be healthy, with
inventory levels appropriate in anticipation of the fourth
quarter retail cycles," Intel said.
The recovering PC industry has helped push Intel's shares 24
percent higher in 2014, making it the top performer in the Dow
Jones industrial average.
"The telling thing will be next year. Do we continue to get
a healthier, more stable PC market?," said Ascendiant Capital
analyst Cody Acree. "I think the enterprise refresh largely
plays out by the end of 2014 and then next year the PC industry
returns to modest annual declines."
Tuesday's results, the first from a major technology company
this earnings season, came after Chandler, Arizona-based
Microchip warned last Thursday of weak demand in China
that would soon become visible across the chip industry,
sparking a broad selloff in chip stocks.
Intel said its gross margins would likely slip to 64 percent
in the current quarter from 65 percent in the third quarter.
Intel has made little progress expanding from the PC
industry into chips for smartphones and has been spending
heavily to catch up to Qualcomm.
For the third quarter, Intel said its mobile and
communications group had an operating loss of $1.04 billion on
revenue of $1 million, reflecting subsidies Intel has been
paying to persuade tablet makers to use its chips.
Intel posted third-quarter net income of $3.32 billion, or
66 cents a share, compared with $2.95 billion, or 58 cents a
share, in the year-ago quarter as demand for personal computers
stabilized. Analysts on average expected EPS of 65 cents.
Third-quarter revenue was $14.6 billion, up 8 percent from
the year-ago quarter, Intel said in a statement on Tuesday.
Intel said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $14.7 billion,
plus or minus $500 million.
Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $14.44
billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $14.48 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Intel were up 2.05 percent in extended trade after
closing up 2.13 percent at $32.14 on Nasdaq.
