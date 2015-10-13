* 3rd-qtr profit 64 cents/shr vs est 59 cents
* Cuts 2015 capex for third time
* Sees Q4 revenue of $14.8 bln, plus or minus $500 mln
By Anya George Tharakan and Arathy S Nair
Oct 13 Intel Corp cut revenue growth
forecast for its highly profitable business of making chips for
data centers as businesses reduce spending due to weak
macroeconomic growth.
The world's biggest chipmaker's shares reversed course to
trade down as much as 3.8 percent after the bell on Tuesday
following the forecast.
Intel has been counting on the data center business to help
offset declining demand for its chips used in personal
computers, its biggest revenue generator.
The company agreed in June to acquire Altera Corp
for $16.7 billion to expand its line-up of the higher-margin
chips used in data centers.
Intel said on Tuesday it expected the data center business
to grow in "low double digits" in 2015, compared with its
earlier forecast of about 15 percent growth.
The business, the company's second biggest, had grown 19.2
percent in the first quarter, 9.7 percent in the second and 12
percent in the latest quarter.
The company was not "rethinking the long-term growth" of the
business, Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said on a post-earnings
conference call.
"It's a combination of two things - data center weakness and
units - it looks like their units are still pretty weak, they
are seeing upside from pricing," analyst Stacy Rasgon of
Bernstein said.
The weak data center forecast took the shine away from the
company's better-than-expected profit and revenue in the third
quarter.
The company also trimmed its 2015 capital expenditure for
the third time to $7.3 billion, plus or minus $500 million.
Intel had previously forecast capital expenditure of $7.7
billion, plus or minus $500 million.
The company said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8
billion, plus or minus $500 million. The midpoint of the range
is a marginal increase from a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $14.83
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intel said revenue from its PC business fell 7.5 percent to
$8.51 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 26.
Worldwide shipments of personal computers fell 7.7 percent
in the third quarter, according to research firm Gartner.
Intel's net income fell to $3.11 billion, or 64 cents per
share, from $3.32 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year
earlier. (bit.ly/1k2L5TW)
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per
share.
Net revenue declined to $14.47 billion from $14.55 billion,
but beat analysts' estimate of $14.22 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close of $32.04, Intel's stock had fallen
11.7 percent this year, steeper than the 9.4 percent fall in the
broader semiconductor index.
