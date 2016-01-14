Jan 14 Intel Corp reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue, reversing two quarters of declines, as growth in its data center business more than offset weak sales to PC makers.

The world's largest chipmaker net income fell to $3.61 billion, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, from $3.66 billion, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1mYZC4o)

On a per share basis, earnings were flat at 74 cents.

Net revenue rose to $14.91 billion from $14.72 billion.

The fourth quarter of 2015 marked the fifth consecutive quarter of worldwide PC shipment decline, according to Gartner. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)