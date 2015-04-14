(Rewrites, adds analyst quotes)
April 14 Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast
revenue broadly in line with Wall Street's expectations and
signaled a hefty cut in capital expenditures this year, lifting
its shares in after-hours trading.
The company, world's largest semiconductor maker, hit the
drastically lower revenue forecast it offered for itself last
month, and investors breathed a sigh of relief that the company,
which is struggling with shrinking demand for PCs, did not have
any more bad news.
"It's slightly better than feared," said Christopher
Rolland, an analyst at FBR Capital markets. "It looks like
bottom line impacts are mitigated by better expenses, interest
income and taxes."
Intel forecast current-quarter revenue of $13.2 billion,
plus or minus $500 million, based on expectations of stronger
demand for its personal computer chips and continued strength in
its data center business. Analysts were expecting $13.51
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year, Intel forecast flat revenue, also in line
with Wall Street's estimates.
"I think the full-year guidance being flat year over year
(is) supportive of a stable PC environment, despite the
first-quarter weakness," Topeka Capital Markets analyst Suji
Desilva said.
Intel said it would cut 2015 capital expenditures to $8.7
billion from $10 billion, a reduction that analysts said should
improve free cash flow.
Intel's shares rose 2 percent to $32.05 in after-market
trading.
Intel reported revenue of $12.8 billion for the first
quarter, ended March 28, flat with a year ago and slightly below
analysts' average estimate of $12.9 billion.
The chipmaker had slashed its first-quarter revenue forecast
by nearly $1 billion to $12.8 billion in March, citing weak
demand for PCs that use the company's chips.
The company posted net income of $1.99 billion, or 41 cents
per share, up from $1.93 billion, or 38 cents per share, a year
earlier. Analysts expected 41 cents.
The company, which reported consolidated results for its PC
and money-losing mobile businesses for the first time, had
posted better-than-expected profits in the last four quarters.
Analysts have criticized the consolidation, saying it limits
transparency, especially into the mobile business.
Intel has been lagging behind rivals such as Qualcomm Inc
and ARM Holdings Plc - the British company
behind the processor in Apple's iPhone 6 - in the
fast-growing smartphone market.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Bill Rigby in San
Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza)