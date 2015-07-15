* Data center business revenue rises 9.7 pct in 2nd qtr
* PC business revenue falls 13.5 pct
* Shares rise as much as 9.2 pct after market
By Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan
July 15 Intel Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday as growth in
its data centers and Internet-of-Things businesses helped offset
weak demand for personal computers that use the company's chips.
Shares of the world's largest chipmaker, which also cut its
full-year capital expenditure forecast for the second time, rose
as much as 9.2 percent after market before paring some of their
gains.
The company has been expanding its line-up of higher-margin
chips used in data centers to counter slowing demand from the PC
industry and agreed to buy Altera Corp for $16.7
billion in April as part of these efforts.
Revenue from the data center business, Intel's
second-largest, grew 9.7 percent to $3.85 billion in the second
quarter from a year earlier, helped by continued adoption of
cloud services and demand for data analytics.
"We continue to forecast robust growth rates of the data
center group, Internet of Things group and NAND businesses,
which we expect to mostly offset the PC decline," Chief
Financial Officer Stacy Smith said on a post-earnings call.
Revenue from the PC business, Intel's largest, fell 13.5
percent to $7.54 billion in the quarter ended June 27.
"Our expectations are that the PC market is going to be
weaker than previously expected," Smith said.
Research firm Gartner forecast global PC shipments to fall
4.5 percent to 300 million units in 2015, with no respite until
at least 2016.
Intel forecast current-quarter revenue of $14.3 billion,
plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average were expecting
revenue of $14.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also cut its 2015 capex forecast to $7.7
billion, plus or minus $500 million. It had cut its full-year
capex forecast to $8.7 billion from $10 billion in April.
Intel's continued focus on keeping spending down is probably
the strongest positive in its quarterly report, Wedbush
Securities analyst Betsy Van Hees said.
The company's net income fell to $2.71 billion from $2.80
billion a year earlier. Earnings per share, however, were flat
at 55 cents as the number of outstanding shares fell. (bit.ly/1Hvmgay)
Analysts had expected a profit of 50 cents per share.
Net revenue fell 4.6 percent to $13.19 billion, but edged
past the average analyst estimate of $13.04 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close, Intel's stock had plunged about 18
percent this year, compared with an 2.9 percent fall in the
Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.
(Editing by Simon Jennings)