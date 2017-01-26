Jan 26 Intel Corp reported a 9.8
percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by a
stabilizing PC market and a rise in demand for its data center
services.
However, the company said its net income fell to $3.56
billion, or 73 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31, from $3.61 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year
earlier. bit.ly/2k8Eon7
The world's largest chipmaker said net revenue rose to
$16.37 billion from $14.91 billion.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)