Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
April 27 Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, reported a near 45 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strength in its data center business and a stabilizing personal computer market.
The company's net income rose to $2.96 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 1 from $2.05 billion, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2pr8dBB)
Revenue rose to $14.80 billion from $13.70 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
FRANKFURT, June 15 Robert Bosch, is investing 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in a semiconductor plant in Germany, a company source told Reuters, highlighting the world's largest car parts supplier's ambitions in self-drive cars and the industrial Internet.
June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.