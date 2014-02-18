By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 Intel Corp
unveiled a new high-end processor aimed at boosting lackluster
demand from corporate customers like banks and retailers.
With Intel's core market of personal computers shrinking,
the chipmaker's server business is becoming increasingly
important. But its growth has recently fallen short of
expectations.
Diane Bryant, general manager of Intel's Data Center Group,
told reporters on Tuesday the new Xeon chip is aimed at
customers like retailers, airlines, stock exchanges and credit
card companies keen to instantly crunch growing troves of data.
The new Xeon chip is twice as efficient as its previous
generation and allows more data to be held in memory instead of
on hard drives so that it can be quickly analyzed.
"The Xeon E7 v2 will give a highly anticipated boost to
enterprise IT, giving them the ability to deploy new
capabilities that were previously impossible," Bryant said.
In the quarter ended in December, the Data Center Group's
sales grew 7 percent, below the company's expectations due to
slow spending by enterprise, a category that includes
corporations and governments. However, demand from Web-based
companies was robust.
Chief Financial Officer Stacy Smith said in January that
weak demand from enterprise customers meant the Data Center
Group's revenues this year would probably come in toward the
bottom of his previous growth estimate of 10 percent to 15
percent.
While Intel's laptop and desktop chips typically sell for
prices in the low hundreds of dollars, its top-of-the-line
server processors may sell for thousands of dollars each,
boosting the company's profit margins.
Bryant said the new Xeon server chips will make it easier
for credit card companies to instantly analyze past transactions
and send useful data to retailers looking to sell products to
customers in their stores.
As another example of a growing field known as Big Data,
Bryant said airlines have begun to use predictive analytics to
head off unscheduled maintenance needs and reduce the number of
flight cancellations.