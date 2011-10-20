(Corrects headline to show that Meezan Bank, not Intel, is
KARACHI Oct 19 Pakistan-based Islamic bank
Meezan has started a shariah-compliant
hire-purchase scheme for personal computers in collaboration
with Intel Corp , a senior official of the bank said on
Wednesday.
"In four months we have provided 400 laptops to consumers
with a repayment schedule of three months to 24 months," said
Muhammed Raza, head of consumer banking at Meezan Bank Ltd.
"We are forecasting 200 to 250 laptops per month in 2012."
The scheme, Laptop Ease, is helping the bank keep existing
customers and attract new ones, it said.
"The increase in volume will also improve the profitability
of our bank," said Raza.
Intel could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that the company is
considering expanding the scheme, which will be compliant with
shariah, or Islamic law, to other emerging markets.
Also on Tuesday, Intel forecast quarterly revenue above Wall
Street's expectations, defying concerns that tablets and a shaky
economy are eating into demand for personal computers.
