By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 6
A former Intel Corp
employee who allegedly stole from the chipmaker
documents worth hundreds of millions of dollars pleaded guilty
on Friday to five counts of wire fraud.
Federal prosecutors in Boston had alleged that Biswamohan
Pani, 36, downloaded some of Intel's "most valuable" design and
manufacturing documents in June 2008, in his final days as an
engineer in a Massachusetts facility.
Intel was not aware at the time of the alleged downloads
that Pani had already sought a position and begun working at
Advanced Micro Devices, Intel's largest rival in the
chip industry.
Pani acted alone and there was no evidence that he was
instructed by AMD to carry out the theft - nor was AMD aware of
his actions, prosecutors said. In court filings, Intel estimated
the company secrets to be worth at least $200 million to $400
million.
AMD fired Pani in 2008.
"AMD was not accused of wrongdoing, and the FBI has stated
that there is no evidence that AMD had any involvement in or
awareness of Mr. Pani's alleged actions," said Drew Prairie, a
spokesman for AMD.
Pani faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, and is
scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.
A lawyer for Pani did not immediately respond to a request
for comment late Friday.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Chang)