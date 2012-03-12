SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Chipmaker Intel
Corp is developing an Internet-based TV service for
consumers and has been promoting it with media companies, the
Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
effort.
The world's top chipmaker plans to create a "virtual cable
operator" that would offer media companies' TV channels in a
bundle over the Internet, the WSJ said.
An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment on the story.
The product could use an Intel set-top box and Intel's name,
and the chipmaker has told its potential partners it wants to
start the service before the end of the year, the WSJ said.
In October, Intel wound down its efforts to make chips for
digital "smart" TVs, although it continues to make chips for
set-top boxes.
At the same time, it formed the Intel Media business group,
headed by former BBC executive Erik Huggers, aimed at promoting
digital content on Intel-based platforms.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)