By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Companies replacing older
PCs are increasingly choosing ones with high-end features aimed
at improved security and employee efficiency, according to a
senior Intel Corp executive.
Intel's "vPro" processors account for a fifth of the
chipmaker's corporate PC business and that proportion is
growing, Tom Garrison, Intel's vice president and general
manager of business client platforms, recently told Reuters.
With a recovery in the PC industry driven in part by
consumers buying cheap, low-end laptops, corporations buying
top-tier devices for their workers are an important sweet spot
for Intel and manufacturers like Hewlett-Packard and
Dell.
Shipments of Intel's vPro processors, which are more
profitable for the Santa Clara, California, company than many of
its other PC chips, are increasing compared with overall demand
for desktop and laptop computers, he said.
"We're growing at double digits from 2014 over 2013,"
Garrison said. "There are 100 million vPros installed in
businesses today."
Earlier in January, Intel said it expects the overall PC
market to be about flat this year and for average prices to
decline slightly.
In its newest vPro offering, based on the company's recently
launched 5th generation Core chips and announced on Thursday,
Intel is touting features aimed at eliminating time wasted at
the start of conference-room meetings. vPro computers can use
wifi to connect directly to overhead projectors and other large
screens without having to fiddle with cables.
The new chips use the similar technology to eliminate the
need for docking stations used at office workstations to connect
laptops to monitors and keyboards. vPro chips are used for
laptops, desktops and convertible devices.
Similar features are already available for consumer devices
but the versions used on vPro chips offer better security and
reliability, Garrison said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Diane Craft)