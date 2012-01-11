BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Files for IPO of up to 7.5 mln common shares
* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "PEER"
* Underwriters led by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital (Follows alerts)
Jan 11 IntelePeer Inc, a provider of cloud-based communication services, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of up to 7.5 million shares at $9 to $11 apiece.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PEER."
IntelePeer said it plans to use part of the proceeds to repay debt.
The San Mateo, California-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May last year to raise up to $100 million in an IPO.
The underwriters for the offering are led by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays Capital. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
TOKYO, Feb 14 Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.