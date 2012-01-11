* Files for IPO of up to 7.5 mln common shares

* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "PEER"

* Underwriters led by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital (Follows alerts)

Jan 11 IntelePeer Inc, a provider of cloud-based communication services, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of up to 7.5 million shares at $9 to $11 apiece.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PEER."

IntelePeer said it plans to use part of the proceeds to repay debt.

The San Mateo, California-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May last year to raise up to $100 million in an IPO.

The underwriters for the offering are led by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays Capital. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)