Aug 7 Network connectivity services provider
Inteliquent Inc posted quarterly results that were well
below Wall Street's expectations on slowing sales to telecom
service provider customers.
Shares of the Chicago-based company, which operates under
the name Neutral Tandem Inc, lost close to one-fifth of their
value in early trade on Tuesday, falling to a two-month low of
$11.25.
The company, with a market value of $442.4 million, also
announced a plan to issue a one-time special dividend of between
$4.80 and $5.65 during fall, and said its board authorized a $50
million share buyback.
The company's net income fell nearly 50 percent to $3.7
million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $7.1
million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $68.3 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 20 cents per share
on revenue of $72.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)