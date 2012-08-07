Mexico broadcaster Televisa to slash capital expenditure in 2017
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico's Grupo Televisa said on Thursday that it would slash its capital expenditure in 2017 by more than one third to around $1 billion.
* Cuts FY rev view to $280 mln-$290 mln from $290 mln-$300 mln
* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.20
* Q2 rev $68.3 mln vs est $72.4 mln
* Says plans to issue one-time special dividend; authorizes share buyback
* Shares fall as much as 20 percent (Adds bullets, FY rev forecast; updates shares)
Aug 7 Network connectivity services provider Inteliquent Inc posted quarterly results that were well below analysts' expectations, and cut its full-year revenue forecast on a fall in demand from its telecom service provider customers.
A faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe have hit network-related service and gear providers as their biggest customers, mostly carrier service companies, cut spending.
The Chicago-based company cut its full-year revenue outlook to between $280 million and $290 million from between $290 million and $300 million it forecast earlier in March.
Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $294.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Inteliquent, which provides voice, ethernet and hosted application services, counts AT&T Inc and Sprint Nextel Corp among its biggest customers.
The company, with a market value of $442.4 million, also announced a plan to issue a one-time special dividend of between $4.80 and $5.65 during the fall, and said its board authorized a $50 million share buyback.
The company's net income fell nearly 50 percent to $3.7 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $7.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of 20 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $68.3 million, but fell below Wall Street's expectations of $72.4 million.
Shares of the company , which operates under the name Neutral Tandem Inc, lost close to one-fifth of their value in early trade on Tuesday, falling to a two-month low of $11.25.
The stock later pared some of its earlier losses to trade down 10 percent at $12.57 at 1154 ET on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico's Grupo Televisa said on Thursday that it would slash its capital expenditure in 2017 by more than one third to around $1 billion.
ATLANTA, Feb 23 Outgoing Atlanta Federal Reserve president Dennis Lockhart put a plug in for looser bank regulations on Thursday, saying debate over ways to change the Dodd-Frank financial reform laws were appropriate given the economy's strength and what he regards as improved bank management.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.