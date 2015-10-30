NEW YORK Oct 30 Peet's Coffee and Tea will acquire a majority stake in specialty chain Intelligentsia Coffee, the two companies said on Friday. It was Peet's second major acquisition in the burgeoning specialty coffee sector this month.

Chicago-based Intelligentsia will continue to operate independently, though it will have access to Peet's resources and Intelligentsia leadership will stay active in the company's operations. Earlier this month, Emeryville, California-based Peet's acquired Portland, Oregon-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Matthew Lewis)