June 21 Intent Media, a privately held company
that provides advertising tools for online travel agencies such
as Expedia, is buying software startup Voyat in a bid
to take travel ad dollars from search giants such as Alphabet
Inc's Google, the companies said on Tuesday.
Intent Media, whose investors include New York-based private
and growth equity firm Insight Ventures, is paying an
undisclosed sum for Voyat. Founded by chief executive Benjamin
Habbel, a former chief of staff for Yahoo's CEO Marissa
Mayer when she worked at Google, New York-based Voyat has raised
$3 million to date in venture funding.
The deal is designed to give Intent Media, also based in New
York, a better foothold in the hotel industry. Voyat makes
software that helps hotels retain and book more guests though
loyalty programs and personalized offers.
Consolidation has been sweeping the travel industry, with
Expedia and larger rival by market capitalization
Priceline Group, embarking on acquisition sprees to
dominate the online travel business.
Google is a tough competitor because its search capabilities
enable it to collect data on consumer interests and habits that
could make it a compelling business partner for marketers,
airlines, cruise companies and other travel sellers compared to
online travel agencies.
Intent Media's CEO Richard Harris said in an interview that
most consumers abandon dozens of travel searches when planning a
trip, and usually toggle between websites using Google.
To help steer users away from Google, Intent Media shows ads
with prices for hotel rooms and flights on competing travel
websites, so consumers feel like they are comparison shopping
without going through Google. Online travel websites then get to
keep a bigger slice of advertising revenue and dollars from
clicking on the offers, Harris said.
"We want to keep revenue inside the travel sector rather
than leaking out in the billions to Google," chief executive
Harris said.
Harris estimates that Priceline spends "about $2
billion per year" to access search traffic on Google. Priceline
and Google declined to comment on that figure.
Intent Media, which was founded by former executives of
travel agency site Travelocity, raised about $50 million in
venture capital funding to date.
It has a valuation in the "hundreds of millions" but below
$500 million, Harris said, adding the company does not
anticipate raising any more funding.
